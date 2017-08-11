’13 Reasons Why’ Stars Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford React to Emmys Snub

What snub? 13 Reasons Why stars Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford weren’t even fazed when the Netflix series wasn’t nominated for an Emmy last month.

“I honestly didn’t even think anything of it,” Minnette, 20, exclusively told Us Weekly at the HFPA Grants Banquet in Beverly Hills on August 2.

“I mean for me, I would love to see the show get any attention that it can, but I think at the end of the day, we’re just trying to make something good and have the world respond to it, but not necessarily in an award,” he continued. "I don’t know, I personally don’t really care. I mean, especially about myself, I don’t care what happens for me. If getting an Emmy would be more positive for the show then that’s great.”

Like Minnette, Langford, 21, is just focusing on the work. “Right now we’re in the middle of season 2, so we’re very much in the mindset of working. I can’t speak for the cast or the crew, but I think personally, I feel regardless of whether or not we were nominated or we’re nominated for any award, I just feel very proud of the work that we were able to do.”

“Awards and accolades are an incredible affirmation,” she added, “but I think there have been some really wonderful nominees so I’m very excited for them and I can’t wait to watch.”

The Wallows singer and Langford play leads Clay Jensen and Hannah Baker, respectively, on the hit show. The cast also includes young talent such as Alisha Boe, Christian Navarro, Brandon Flynn, Justin Prentice, Ross Butler and Miles Heizer.

“I’m just very happy to be back with everyone filming,” the Australian actress added to Us. “I think everyone on the show is so exemplary and really gives it 110 percent.”

