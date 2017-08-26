Love doesn’t always win…especially in Hollywood. Us Weekly is taking a look back at five former A-list couples who we thought would never call it quits. Watch the video above!

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie sent shockwaves through Hollywood when they announced their split in September 2016. Following a much discussed plane incident where the actor, 53, reportedly got into a heated confrontation with his son Maddox, their messy split played out in pubic.



Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

However, there may be hope for these two. In the September issue of Vanity Fair, Jolie, 42, said that they are “trying our best to heal our family,” while a source told Us Weekly that the former coupe’s “divorce is off.”

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, meanwhile, surprised everyone with news of their split. The couple of eight years, who share 5-year-old son Jack, said in a statement that they tried working on their marriage “for a long time” and are “really disappointed.”

Steve Granitz/WireImage

In the wake of her split, Faris, 40, opened up about what she’s learned about relationships on her podcast, telling a listener on August 16, “Life is too short to be in relationships where you feel this isn’t fully right or somebody doesn’t have your back, or somebody doesn’t fully value you.”

Another shocking celebrity split went to Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in 2015 that the former Bush frontman, 51, was having a three-year affair with the couple’s nanny, Mindy Mann. The two, who share three children, later divorced after 13 years of marriage.



For more of the biggest celebrity splits — including Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck — watch the video above.

