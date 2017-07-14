They’re not partying in da club with him anytime soon. 50 Cent surprised strangers as they insulted him in a Jimmy Kimmel Live skit on Thursday, July 13.



In the segment, the 42-year-old rapper took to Hollywood Boulevard to confront his critics. The “In Da Club” rapper watched from backstage as one passerby said he “disagreed entirely” with a claim that 50 Cent is the greatest rapper of all time.

“Hell no,” the Power actor said before stepping out to call out his cynic, who was completely unaware that 50 Cent was standing right behind him. After embracing the Grammy-winner in a hug, the interviewee is again asked who he deems to be the greatest rapper “in this moment right now.” The rapper couldn’t contain his laughter as the seemingly unfazed stranger answered confidently, “Kendrick Lamar.”

Another bystander is then asked if she believes that 50 Cent’s “best days are behind him and he’s pretty washed out,” to which she replies, “Yes, I would say that.”

The War Dogs star doesn’t hesitate to address his skeptics as the skit continues, but he does so light-heartedly and all in good fun.

Watch the full video above to see how fans react to discovering that the “21 Questions” rapper is standing right behind him!

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs on ABC weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET.

