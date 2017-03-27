Abby Lee Miller took to Instagram on Sunday, March 26, to announce that she has quit the Lifetime reality show Dance Moms. The news came on the heels of her fraud case.

"The majority of children that follow me may be fast asleep, however now is the critical time to make the following statement: I WILL NO LONGER TAKE PART IN DANCE MOMS," the 50-year-old dance instructor wrote. "FOR THE PAST SIX YEARS/ SEVEN SEASONS I HAVE ASKED, BEGGED, AND EVEN DEMANDED CREATIVE CREDIT FOR ALL THE IDEAS, AWARD WINNING ROUTINES, THEMES, AND COSTUMING - TO NO AVAIL!"

JC Olivera/WireImage

Miller told her 3.2 million Instagram followers that she went against a producer's orders on Sunday to have her popular piece "Where Have All the Children Gone?" performed. "I don't have a problem working with any kid, I love children and have dedicated my life to making other people's children successful!" she continued. "I JUST HAVE A PROBLEM WITH BEING MANIPULATED, DISRESPECTED, AND USED - DAY IN AND DAY OUT BY MEN WHO NEVER TOOK A DANCE LESSON IN THEIR LIVES AND TREAT WOMEN LIKE DIRT! #dancemoms #season7 #ALDC #aldcalways #newbeginnings #aldcla #alllovedancecourage."

Lifetime had no comment when Us Weekly reached out.



The announcement comes in the midst of the Miami native's bankruptcy fraud case. In 2015, a federal grand jury indicted Miller for attempting to hide more than $755,000 of income from various appearances and projects including Dance Moms and its spinoff, Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition. The Associated Press reported at the time that authorities also accused Miller of putting more than $120,000 in plastic bags and asking her friends to hide the money in their luggage in 2014.

The choreographer has been embroiled in the ongoing case since. Her February 24 sentencing court date was postponed. According to multiple reports, she could face up to 30 months in prison.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!