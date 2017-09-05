ABC Producer Teases Next Bachelor: Read the Clues!

Time to play detective! Bachelor and Bachelorette executive producer Mike Fleiss has been giving out some major clues about who will be the next Bachelor for the show’s 22nd season.

Fleiss first teased on August 30 that he would soon be announcing some “shocking” news related to the ABC dating show. A few days later, he tweeted that ABC was “very close to being able to finally announce #TheBachelor." Since fans are still awaiting the big announcement, Us Weekly rounded up all his clues and what they could mean.

1. It’s Not Nick.

After Fleiss shared a GIF of Nick Benvenutti getting out of the limo in a Santa costume on night one of JoJo Fletcher’s season 12 of The Bachelorette, fans speculated that St. Nick could be the leading man. However, he quickly clarified, “Nick is NOT the next #TheBachelor."

Then, he also ruled out last season’s Bachelor, Nick Viall, who recently ended his engagement with Vanessa Grimaldi. “I didn’t say WHICH Nick is not the next #Bachelor,” he tweeted. “Neither of them.”



2. It’s Not Whaboom!

The ABC producer assured Bachelor Nation that Lucas “Whaboom” Yancey, who annoyed his fellow contestants on Rachel Lindsay’s season 13 of The Bachelorette with his catchphrase, has not nabbing the coveted role. “We’ve also ruled out Whaboom! Rest easy. #BachelorNation,” Fleiss shared.



3. It’s Not Fleiss Himself or Chris Harrison.

“I’m very flattered by your tweets, but I cannot be #the bachelor. I’m a happily married man…” Fleiss wrote. “Yes, @chrisbharrison’s name is on the board. It’s a long shot, tho…”

Harrison took himself out of the running, though. “Just heard from @chrisbharrison. Unfortunately, he is no longer a candidate to be #thebachelor…” Fleiss added.

4. He Won’t Be From JoJo’s Season.

“First Big Clue…#TheBachelor will not be from Jojo’s season,” the producer wrote. This officially ruled out fan favorites such as Wells Adams, Chase McNary and Luke Pell.

5. It Won’t Be a Dual Bachelor.

During the Bachelorette season 11, fans were split between Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson as the leading lady, so they both showed up to the mansion on the first night and the men decided who they would like to see as the Bachelorette. Fleiss seemed to hint that won’t be the case this year. “So many solid choices for #thebachelor … But we can only pick one,” he tweeted. “Always a tough call.”



6. It’s Not Dean Unglert.

Unglert stole hearts on Lindsay’s season, but he won’t be getting a turn as Bachelor. “Dean will not be #TheBachelor this year, at least…” Fleiss shared.

Fleiss has also been asking Twitter users to weigh in and submit their picks for the season 22 Bachelor. Some of the names currently topping the list that haven’t been ruled out are Peter Kraus, Eric Bigger, Ben Higgins, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Ben Zorn.

