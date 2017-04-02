Roll out the red carpet! The biggest stars in country music will head to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, for the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards. The ceremony will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley for the second year in a row.
Keith Urban leads the pack with seven nominations, including Album of the Year for his chart-topping record Ripcord. Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris follow behind with six nods each. More than two dozen acts are set to perform during the show, including Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.
Some winners have already been announced, including Maren Morris for New Female Vocalist of the Year. See the complete list of nominees and winners below.
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Jason Aldean
Dierks Bentley
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Duo of the Year
Big & Rich
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Vocal Group of the Year
Eli Young Band
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Lady Antebellum
New Male Vocalist of the Year
Kane Brown
Chris Janson
Chris Lane
***WINNER: Jon Pardi
Brett Young
New Female Vocalist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Cam
Brandy Clark
***WINNER: Maren Morris
New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year
A Thousand Horses
***WINNER: Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LoCash
Maddie & Tae
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Luke Laird
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Lori McKenna
Album of the Year
Black – Dierks Bentley
Dig Your Roots – Florida Georgia Line
Hero – Maren Morris
Ripcord – Keith Urban
The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert
Single Record of the Year
"Blue Ain’t Your Color" – Keith Urban
"H.O.L.Y." – Florida Georgia Line
"Humble and Kind" – Tim McGraw
"My Church" – Maren Morris
"Vice" – Miranda Lambert
Song of the Year
"Blue Ain’t Your Color" – Keith Urban
"Die a Happy Man" – Thomas Rhett
"Humble and Kind" – Tim McGraw
"Kill a Word" – Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens
"Tennessee Whiskey" – Chris Stapleton
"Vice" – Miranda Lambert
Video of the Year
"Fire Away" – Chris Stapleton
"Forever Country" – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
"Humble and Kind" – Tim McGraw
"Peter Pan" – Kelsea Ballerini
"Vice" – Miranda Lambert
Vocal Event of the Year
"Different for Girls" – Dierks Bentley featuring Elle King
"Forever Country" – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
"May We All" – Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw
"Setting the World on Fire" – Kenny Chesney featuring Pink
"Think of You" – Chris Young featuring Cassadee Pope
