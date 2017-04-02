Keith Urban attends the 59th Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017. Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Roll out the red carpet! The biggest stars in country music will head to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, for the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards. The ceremony will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley for the second year in a row.

Keith Urban leads the pack with seven nominations, including Album of the Year for his chart-topping record Ripcord. Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris follow behind with six nods each. More than two dozen acts are set to perform during the show, including Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Some winners have already been announced, including Maren Morris for New Female Vocalist of the Year. See the complete list of nominees and winners below.

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Jason Aldean

Dierks Bentley

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Duo of the Year

Big & Rich

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Vocal Group of the Year

Eli Young Band

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Lady Antebellum

New Male Vocalist of the Year

Kane Brown

Chris Janson

Chris Lane

***WINNER: Jon Pardi

Brett Young

New Female Vocalist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Cam

Brandy Clark

***WINNER: Maren Morris

New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year

A Thousand Horses

***WINNER: Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Luke Laird

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Lori McKenna

Album of the Year

Black – Dierks Bentley

Dig Your Roots – Florida Georgia Line

Hero – Maren Morris

Ripcord – Keith Urban

The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert

Single Record of the Year

"Blue Ain’t Your Color" – Keith Urban

"H.O.L.Y." – Florida Georgia Line

"Humble and Kind" – Tim McGraw

"My Church" – Maren Morris

"Vice" – Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year

"Blue Ain’t Your Color" – Keith Urban

"Die a Happy Man" – Thomas Rhett

"Humble and Kind" – Tim McGraw

"Kill a Word" – Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens

"Tennessee Whiskey" – Chris Stapleton

"Vice" – Miranda Lambert

Video of the Year

"Fire Away" – Chris Stapleton

"Forever Country" – Artists of Then, Now & Forever

"Humble and Kind" – Tim McGraw

"Peter Pan" – Kelsea Ballerini

"Vice" – Miranda Lambert

Vocal Event of the Year

"Different for Girls" – Dierks Bentley featuring Elle King

"Forever Country" – Artists of Then, Now & Forever

"May We All" – Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw

"Setting the World on Fire" – Kenny Chesney featuring Pink

"Think of You" – Chris Young featuring Cassadee Pope

