Get ready to relive the 2016 presidential election. The first full trailer for American Horror Story: Cult was released on Tuesday, August 22, and it's beyond terrifying.

The 60-second teaser begins in Michigan on the night of the election. Surrounded by her family, Sarah Paulson's character, Ally Mayfair Richards, screams in horror as a televised news report announces that Donald Trump has been elected president of the United States.

Throughout the trailer, Ally's battles with agoraphobia, an anxiety disorder, and coulrophobia, a fear of clowns, heighten in wake of the results. "Since election night it has all been getting so much worse," she tells her therapist Dr. Rudy Vincent (Cheyenne Jackson). The trailer also gives viewers a first glimpse at Ally's partner, Ivy (Alison Pill).

Meanwhile, Evan Peters' character, Kai Anderson, is thrilled with the news of Trump's victory. He thrusts his body against the TV set in excitement, sending his already messy blue hair into disarray.

Kai later manipulates Winter Anderson (Billie Lourd) into posing as Ally and Ivy's nanny, adding even more horror to their lives. Winter gives the couple's son a doll of Twisty — the clown from AHS' fourth season, Freak Show.

The cast of Cult also includes Emma Roberts, Frances Conroy, Mare Winningham, Adina Porter, Colton Haynes, Leslie Grossman and Lena Dunham.

American Horror Story: Cult premieres on FX on Tuesday, September 5, at 10 p.m. ET.

