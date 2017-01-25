Is Corinne Olympios more complicated than she seems? Ali Fedotowsky admits to coming around in some respects on the Bachelor season 21 villain after the Monday, January 23, episode, and she explained her current views on Nick Viall's polarizing contestant in her Ali Luvs blog on January 24.



Fedotowsky, 32, has previously had a low tolerance for Olympios' shenanigans, having written in a post last week that it would "break my heart" if her daughter behaved the way that the 24-year-old season 21 standout has. (Fedotowsky welcomed daughter Molly with fiancé Kevin Manno in July.) But in her most recent blog entry, the season 6 Bachelorette revealed that she is starting to appreciate the Miami-based business owner's bon mots.



"Look, she said a lot of crazy stuff this episode, but man, she was funny!" Fedotowsky wrote. "I hate to applaud her behavior (because I don’t condone it), but I really couldn’t help but laugh at the things she was saying last night. They were funny! I mean she had some one-liner GEMS! … And there was a whole lot of 'poopy' talk that had me in tears laughing. I think Corrine is smarter than she lets on. It takes some wit to be that funny, in my opinion."

But Fedotowsky doesn't condone everything that Olympios did in the episode, particularly her knack for antagonizing the other ladies. "That said, her behavior is just terrible, and I totally get why the girls are so over her," the 1st Look alum wrote. "Girl still has quite a bit of 'personal growth' in her future that I look forward to for her. And her threatening to punch Taylor in the face is terrible and shows how immature she can be."

"But I definitely appreciate her humor and would love to take her under my wing. I think she’s a good person, just needs a little direction," Fedotowsky continued.



