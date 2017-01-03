They'll always have Paradise. Amanda Stanton confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, January 2, that she and Josh Murray have split.



"We did break up. It's been kind of a weird situation because we broke up and we didn't release a statement, obviously, so I think people have been kind of going crazy wondering if we're together or if we're not and we're not," she told Us at Nick Viall's season 21 premiere of The Bachelor.

"It wasn't something that I was trying to hide," she continued. "I just didn't know what the right time was to say something or really what to say about it. I think it's good to kind of set the record straight. Hopefully everyone can know the truth now."



Indeed, rumors about her relationship with Murray have been swirling for weeks. Multiple sources confirmed the split to Us in December. "He was unhappy," a pal said of the breakup. "He held on because he loves the kids."



Another insider said they reached their breaking point after a fight at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball in December. "Josh accused her of lying about drinking on a girls' trip," the source said. "He left her there alone."



The ex-baseball player, 32, who first looked for love on Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette, proposed to Stanton, 26, on the September season 3 finale of Bachelor in Paradise. He moved to California to live with her and her daughters, Kinsley and Charlie, not long after.

Since the split, Murray has returned to his hometown of Atlanta. He and Stanton were spotted there just after Christmas.



