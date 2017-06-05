Amber Portwood has got skills! The Teen Mom OG star nailed a rendition of Adele’s “Hometown Glory” during a karaoke night out on Sunday, June 4.

“Damn @realamberlportwood1__,” costar Catelynn Lowell captioned an Instagram video in which Portwood can be heard hitting even the highest notes of the jam.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The MTV star has showcased her musical side before. The 27-year-old mom of Leah, 8, also wrote in her book, Never Too Late, about her love of music.

After showing off her signed guitar collection in a Twitter video in January, Portwood revealed to followers that she "learned to play drums by my brother when I was younger!!😊."

Last month, Portwood made headlines when she hinted that she split from fiancé Matt Baier, after calling off their wedding during an explosive episode. Despite her tweet about starting a “new beginning,” an insider told Us Weekly that the couple are attempting to work through their issues.

"Matt and Amber are still together and still living together,” the source said. "They're trying to work things out.”

Watch the Instagram video above! Teen Mom OG airs on MTV on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!