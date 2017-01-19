So much for laughter being the best medicine. Amy Duggar and husband Dillon King butt heads after she gets the giggles while playing dead on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars' Friday, January 20, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The We TV series' preview clip shows King taking Duggar to task over her inability to keep a straight face while pretending to be a corpse during an exercise. (Duggar is Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's niece, and cousins with Jill, Jessa and the rest of the brood.)



"It doesn't really give me a lot of incentive or energy to try to make it further or better," the hydrographic-printing company owner tells his wife. "I don't think it's rocket science that you don't laugh at someone when they're trying."



Amy, 30, doesn't like his tone and fires back, "I make you feel 100 feet tall — that's what you told me. I make you feel 100 feet tall. … You make me feel about two."

Counselor Dr. Venus Nicolino observes the exchange from a video room and expresses her concerns to Dr. Ish Major. "Dillon talks to her like she's a child, and after enough times of being talked down to by Dillon, Amy just might decide she's had enough," Nicolino says.



The 19 Kids and Counting alum continues to King, "It is how you say, [in a monotone voice] 'You look nice,' 'Nah, nah, nah,' 'It's raining outside.' 'You look nice.' I'm like, 'Oh, he doesn't give a s--t about me.'"



Check out the clip above to see King's response. Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs on We TV Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

