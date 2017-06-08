Eric McCandless/ABC

Competing on Celebrity Family Feud has given Amy Schumer new perspective. The actress, 36, posted a photo on Instagram on Monday, June 5, to joke about how her appearance on the competition series influenced a recent viewing of hit action film Wonder Woman.



"Just saw @wonderwomanfilm and I loved it and I get it. After being on family feud you understand it all!” Schumer wrote alongside the photo of her and her sister, Kim, on the ABC show’s set. "Congrats @pattyjenkins@gal_gadot !!”

When the show premieres on Sunday, June 11, Schumer and her family will face off against Kelly Clarkson and her brood. The episode will also feature This Is Us' Chrissy Metz and Bindi Irwin battling it out with their families.



Eric McCandless/ABC

In Entertainment Tonight’s preview clip for the episode, Schumer and Clarkson, 35, step up to answer a question as host Steve Harvey jokes, “one of you is headed to Youtube.” Harvey then asks them to answer the question: “Name something a wife might to do her bald husband’s head in the bedroom.” Schumer correctly guessed the number one answer immediately: "Rub it."



In March, Schumer excitedly told Seth Meyers about her experience on the show. “My family lives for Family Feud,” she said on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “It was the best day of my life.” The Schumer family got so invested in the game that they even made custom jackets for the occasion that read “Let’s play the feud.”

Celebrity Family Feud’s third season premieres on ABC Sunday, June 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

