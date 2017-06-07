Andy Cohen Dishes on Favorite Part of New Show ‘Love Connection’

Cue the matchmaker! Andy Cohen dished to Us Weekly that he wanted to host Fox’s reboot Love Connection because he’s always loved being involved in others’ love lives.

“I just love hearing men and women talking about their perspectives on their first dates. That is kind of the backbone of the format. Only it’s more and better, modernized now,” Cohen told Us of the new dating show, which is based off the original ‘90s series hosted by Chuck Woolery. “We have our daters scoring each other based on their first impressions of each others’ looks, which is amazing and shocking and hilarious.”

Cohen described in a sneak peek that the contestants are set up on three dates.

“We hear about their dates from both points of view. We do something that they didn’t do on the original: We have them score each other on their first impressions,” the Bravo personality and exec explained. “There’s a twist — if the audience pick is different than our daters pick, they can go with the audience pick and get $10,000.”

Incorporating money, Cohen tells Us, adds both heat and heart to the show.

“We’ve got a $10,000 kind of love-or-money twist at the end of the episode. They have to decide to spend an overnight with the person they chose or they can get $10,000 for going with the audience pick,” Cohen explained. “There’s a little moment of consciousness and love at the end. Love or money. The show has so much heart.”

Love Connection airs Thursdays on Fox at 9 p.m. ET.

