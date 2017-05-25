Andy Cohen Reveals His Favorite Couple on the New 'Love Connection'

Brian Bowen Smith/Fox

Andy Cohen considers himself one of the lucky ones.



“I don’t have a ton of bad first dates,” the Bravo star, 48, boasts in the new issue of Us Weekly.



That makes him the perfect host to help singles out of their comfort zone on Fox’s Love Connection revival. “Today, it’s all online and swiping,” he explains. “Everyone makes a very quick first impression and someone tries to bail. The thing about the show is, people are actually forced to spend hours and hours trying to get to know each other.”

On blind dates across the country, daters get a chance to connect with three singles selected by the competition’s casting crew. Before viewers see self-shot footage from the dates, the audience picks who the primary dater should select for a second outing. When they return to the NYC studio to chat with Cohen, they dish on the good and the bad, and are faced with a surprise twist.



“We’ve got a love-or-money twist,” the single St. Louis native reveals. “If the audience chooses someone different than the dater, they have to decide if they want to spend a night with the person they chose or take $10,000 to go with the audience pick.”

Cohen is actually surprised by how many times love prevails. “People really go with their heart,” he teases. “You can tell when people were connected.”

As for the connection that shocked him the most: “We had an African American woman who’d never been out with a white guy. We set her up with one white guy and two black guys, and she wound up totally falling for the white guy!”

Cohen and the Fox team felt it imperative that the 2017 version of the ‘90s romance contest included singles of all races and sexual orientation. “They were dogmatic that there should be diversity on the show,” the Watch What Happens Live host says of the network, “which I was thrilled about.”

And despite all of this other engagements (Along with hosting WWHL, Cohen executive produces the Real Housewives franchise, oversees his own SiriusXM show and is currently touring with Anderson Cooper), the NYC dweller jumped at the opportunity to host the iconic dating series. “I was an automatic yes!” Cohen explains. “We always have bandwidth to do the things we love to do.”

Not to mention, hosting Love Connection fits with his skill set. He admits, “Asking awkward questions and going there happens to be my specialty.”

Love Connection premieres May 25 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.



