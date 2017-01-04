Marksman/MEGA

What a sweet day! Angelina Jolie treated her kids to some ice cream in Crested Butte, Colorado, on Sunday, January 1.



A source tells Us Weekly that the Academy Award–winning actress, 41, took daughter Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne to the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Sunday afternoon to buy some tasty treats.



"Angelina took them with a bodyguard,” the insider tells Us of the family outing. "They got ice cream to go for the other kids and took it back to their hotel.”

The source adds that Jolie — who is also mom of Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, and Zahara, 11, with estranged husband Brad Pitt — was accompanied by French journalist Mariane Pearl, and took Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne to local stores Pooh’s Corner and Pfister’s Handworks after visiting the ice cream shop.



This isn’t the first time the Maleficent star has treated her children to a bit of retail therapy since she filed for divorce from their father, Pitt, back in September. The mom of six took Shiloh camera shopping at Samy’s Camera Sunday, December 18, which happened to be the Allied actor’s 53rd birthday.

"Shiloh is very interested in photography, and Angelina asked to look at some of the vintage cameras,” an insider told Us at the time. “Angelina inspected the cameras from many different angles and was asking questions. Shiloh was listening intently and paying close attention.”



As previously reported, Jolie filed for full physical custody of the children, and Pitt — who was cleared of child abuse allegations by the FBI in November — agreed to visits only when a therapist gives permission.



