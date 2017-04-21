Anne Hathaway Pokes Fun of Her 2013 Oscars Speech, Pot Use

And on 4/20, how fitting! Anne Hathaway poked fun of her 2013 Oscars speech and pot use during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, April 20.

The Colossal actress, 34, held nothing back during a round of Plead the Fifth with Cohen and fellow guest Sheryl Crow. "There was a rumor in 2013 that a photo existed and circulated of you with a massive blunt," Cohen, 48, said. "From a score from 1 to 10, how big of a stoner is Anne Hathaway?"

"Not a little one," she teased. "But here's the thing, here's the thing though. I'm a parent and I don't feel like getting arrested so I'm gonna say zero. I guess I just should've pleaded the fifth on that one, but I don't have a card or anything." (Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, are parents of 12-month-old son, Jonathan.)

Hathaway got an even bigger kick out of a question about her infamous Oscars night. In 2013, she also won Best Supporting Actress for Les Miserables over Helen Hunt, Amy Adams, Sally Field and Jacki Weaver.



When asked who she was the most excited to beat, she replied: "None of them, none of them. Believe me, at that point I would've been happy to see any of them up there giving a speech instead of me."

"Why?" Cohen asked.

"You know why," Hathaway replied.



As many will recall, the Princess Diaries star received a lot of flak following that awards season. Her speech (which began with "It came true!") was mocked.

"I felt very uncomfortable," Hathaway told The Guardian in October 2016. "I kind of lost my mind doing that movie and it hadn’t come back yet. Then I had to stand up in front of people and feel something I don’t feel which is uncomplicated happiness. It’s an obvious thing, you win an Oscar and you’re supposed to be happy. I didn't feel that way… I tried to pretend that I was happy and I got called out on it, big time. That’s the truth and that’s what happened. It sucks. But what you learn from it is that you only feel like you can die from embarrassment, you don’t actually die."

