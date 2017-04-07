He’s got some skills! Apollo Nida’s fiancée, Sherien Almufti, made her debut on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Sunday, April 2, but first she dished to Us Weekly on how Nida proposed and what an incredible kisser he is.

As Us previously reported, Almufti, 34, and Nida, 38, have been friends since 2013, when Nida was still with wife Phaedra Parks. In September 2014, the dad of sons Ayden, 6, and Dylan, 3, whom he shares with Parks, 43, went to prison for fraud.

“I think the night we took him away [to prison] I felt something completely different,” Almufti told Us. But when she went to visit Nida during his first 30 days at Kentucky’s FMC Lexington federal prison, neither the real estate agent nor the former Bravo star acted on any feelings for each other.

“He was just really emotional,” she said. “I can’t imagine what he was going through, obviously, because I’m not in that situation. But you could see it, like he was so torn — he was in prison, his marriage was falling apart, he was away from his children, it’s a laundry list of things — and at that time I was just a listening ear, and I was there and I just felt the connection.”

As Almufti continued to visit Nida in prison, things soon turned romantic, and then intimate. Their first kiss, Almufti revealed, took place during visiting hours at the FMC Lexington prison, before Nida was transferred to New Jersey’s FCI Fort Dix correctional facility in November 2015.

Missing bae @apollonida03 love you, can't wait to see you!! #FreeAp #TeamSherienandApollo #Apollonida 💋❤️️ A post shared by Sherien 👑💋💎 (@queensherien) on Jan 26, 2017 at 6:33pm PST

Now, Almufti said, “when we kiss, it feels like we’ve been together forever. There’s so much passion in our kissing, it’s ridiculous.”

Almufti also insisted to Us that Nida is a “great,” even “amazing” kisser — and she didn’t have to teach him anything. “We tongue each other down,” she said with a laugh.

Unfortunately, for the time being, Almufti and Nida’s passionate kisses must be exchanged under the watchful eye of prison security, and any efforts at intimacy have to stop there.

“You get a moment to kiss,” Almufti said to Us, “but if it gets all touchy and you know, hands down the pants and stuff — no, no no, that can’t happen.”

Yet the temptation is real. “He’s really hot,” Almufti explained. “And he freakin’ licks his lips all the time when he talks and I’m like, ‘Ugh, how long you in here for?’”

Almufti wasn’t even able to receive one of Nida’s “amazing” kisses when he proposed during a visit to FCI Fort Dix in November 2016.

“We’re sitting down and we were holding hands, and then he just looked at me and then he said, ‘Will you marry me?’ And then I said, ‘What? Yeah, but — yes, wait a minute, is this really a question?’ So I was a little caught off guard. I wasn’t expecting it. But I said yes!”

Nida, Almufti explained, wasn’t even allowed to get down on one knee due to the prison’s strict visiting room rules. “If he got out of the chair they would have kicked his ass back in the freakin’ dorm,” she said. “We were in prison! I would have gotten kicked out.”

Almufti said that she wants to tie the knot “right after he gets out,” though first Nida will have to finalize his divorce from his estranged wife, Parks. As previously reported, a judge reversed his decision to allow the couple to divorce because Parks had misspelled Nida’s name on legal documents and the judge had concerns that Nida neither received the finalized divorce papers nor was informed of the final hearing.

But he still has plenty of time to finalize his split. As of now, per the Bureau of Prisons, Nida is slated to be released on August 29, 2020, though he could be eligible for early release due to good behavior. “He’s already been away for almost three years, so that takes away from the eight-year sentence, and then I don’t know exactly when [he’ll end up getting out], but I’m just praying that it’ll be soon,” Almufti said. “That’s all I keep thinking to myself: Soon he’ll be home, he’ll be home.”

