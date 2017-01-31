At last! The final ‘Beauty and the Beast’ trailer was aired on Monday, January 30, and it was worth the wait.

Not only does the magical teaser for the live-action Disney movie deliver more enchanting scenes, but it also features a brilliant duet from Ariana Grande and John Legend.

The pair’s rendition of the classic "Tale as Old as Time" plays around the one-and-a-half minute mark in the trailer, so be sure to get your tissues ready.



The theme song was sung by Angela Lansbury in the original 1991 animated film, but by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson for the soundtrack.



Although Grande and Legend’s duet is a showstopper, the trailer is also packed with beautiful visuals, from Emma Watson, who plays Belle, dancing in her iconic golden gown, to the adorable castle servants - remember Lumiere and Mrs Potts?

Watson will also showcase her vocal talent in the movie, and in December, the film’s official Facebook page shared a 30-second clip of her singing “Something There”.



“I sing, so that’s really unexpected,” she told Total Film magazine back in March 2015. “I’ve never had to do that for a film role before, and I think people will be interested to see me do something very different like that. It gives me a different challenge, really. That’s terrifying in and of itself!”

The highly anticipated movie opens on March 17, but check out the final trailer, also featuring Dan Stevens as the Beast, above.



