Not in it for the right reasons? Former Bachelorette Ashley Hebert admits on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars' Friday, March 3, episode that she has previously questioned husband J.P. Rosenbaum's motivations for staying together.



The WE tv relationship series' preview clip, which is exclusive to Us Weekly, shows Hebert and Rosenbaum taking part in a counseling activity in which they're forced to answer tough questions. (The pair, who have two kids together, met on The Bachelorette season 7 and tied the knot in December 2012.)

Judge Lynn Toler says to Hebert, "Your question [is], would you have married J.P. if he was not willing to have children? Because you seem to be very into motherhood. We want to know, if he wasn't willing to have children, would you still have wanted to marry him?"

Hebert reveals that she has never known for sure whether her husband felt obligated to stay with her, given the scrutiny they have faced as a TV couple. "One thing I always wondered is if he felt pressured to be in a relationship because we were in the public eye," Hebert tells Toler.

The Bachelor season 15 standout adds to the camera, "I mean, deep down he does know the answer, and he's just too scared to tell me. Like, are you just with me because we met on TV?" Rosenbaum doesn't seem to take the concern too seriously and quips, "Yeah, I just wanted to bang a celebrity."

Watch the scene unfold above. Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

