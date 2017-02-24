Starting to have flashbacks? Nick Viall's previous heartbreak is hard for him to shake as he prepares for the fantasy-suite dates on The Bachelor's Monday, February 27, episode, as seen in a new sneak peek.



The ABC relationship show's preview clip features the Bachelor on an airplane to Finland, where he admits to worrying that his current stint on the show might end similarly to how his two previous journeys did. (The two-time Bachelorette runner-up lost Andi Dorfman's final season 10 rose to Josh Murray in 2014, and he came in second to Shawn Booth for Kaitlyn Bristowe's affections during 2015's season 11.)

"I'm excited about this week — overnights and fantasy suite dates give you an incredible opportunity to connect with someone," Viall, 36, tells the camera. "My hope is this week really helps bring clarity that I'm looking for. I really just have to focus on following my heart and knowing that I'm making the right decisions."

But what should be an exciting time for him is becoming a stressful one. "I'm worried — most of my memories in this world end with me getting my heart broken. And so I think the obvious question for me is, what's different for me now than before, knowing how strongly I felt about Andi and Kaitlyn. Maybe there's nothing different," he says.

Viall adds, "Love is a two-way street, and you can lose it at any point. Hopefully, this doesn't all blow up in my face."

Watch the clip above. The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

