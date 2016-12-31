Giving new meaning to the notion of finding your dream man. Nick Viall interrupts his first rose ceremony during the Bachelor season 21 premiere because one of his ladies has fallen asleep, as seen in a new sneak peek at the Monday, January 2, episode.



The ABC dating series' preview clip shows host Chris Harrison inviting the women to the ceremony. Once it is underway, however, Viall realizes that one woman is not standing with the others.



Set your alarms, Bachelor Nation. pic.twitter.com/V8GCcf8XaT — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) December 30, 2016

"Where's Corinne?" the Bachelor asks the group as he awkwardly stands holding a rose. "She's not here," one of the other contestants replies.



As it turns out, Corinne, a 24-year-old Miami-based business owner, is all tuckered out and asleep on one of the Bachelor Mansion couches, in her heels and all.

The premiere is certain to have no shortage of drama-filled moments. A previously released clip from the episode shows one potential paramour, Jasmine, breaking down in tears after Viall turns down her request for alone time. "She actually asked first," the Bachelor, 36, tells Jasmine, 29, about another woman in the cringeworthy scene.



A different promo shows the two-time Bachelorette runner-up flipping over a table and getting slapped.



Multiple sources have previously confirmed to Us Weekly that this season, which has finished filming, was a successful one for Viall. "The season is going very, very well," an insider told Us. "Like, one of the best seasons ever. Nick is finding love — for real."



Watch the clip in the tweet above. The Bachelor season 21 premieres on ABC Monday, January 2, at 8 p.m. ET.

