Where's the cheese pasta when you need it? The Bachelor season 21 star, Nick Viall, gave the boot to polarizing standout Corinne Olympios on the ABC dating series' Monday, February 27, episode, and fans had a lot to say about the decision.

Olympios was unquestionably one of the season's breakout stars, quickly earning viewers' attention, not to mention her fellow contestants' ire, with her confidence and bold moves, including putting Viall's hands on her bare breasts at a photo shoot during an early episode.

She butted heads with a number of the ladies — most memorably Taylor Nolan, who questioned Olympios' "emotional intelligence" — and was proud of her lavish lifestyle, including her dependence on pasta-making nanny Raquel.

After Viall, 36, and Olympios, 24, enjoyed a shopping spree during her hometown date in Miami last week, he cut her from the group during Monday's rose ceremony in New York City before he joined his three remaining women in Finland for the fantasy-suite dates. During her limo exit, the business owner said she is "done trying to impress these men."

Olympios appeared on Good Morning America on February 28, where she said she felt "blindsided" when the Bachelor eliminated her: "We had just had such an amazing hometown date, and things went really well with my family. I just thought we had a lot of fun."

As to be expected, her exit led to plenty of quips and comments on Twitter, including reactions from such Bachelor Nation alums as Olivia Caridi, Jillian Harris and Sean Lowe. Check out the tweets below!

Wait was I too busy sobbing that I didn't hear Nick give a reason for sending Corinne home? #TheBachelor — Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) February 28, 2017

The good news for Corinne is that NYC is a short flight to her Nanny's cucumbers and cheese pasta in Miami. #TheBachelor — Michael G. (@MichaelGarofola) February 28, 2017

All I have to say is Corinne BETTER be on Bachelor in Paradise!!! 🌹🌴#TheBachelor — Jillian Harris (@jillianharris) February 28, 2017

So Corinne is gone huh? Her antics will be missed. #TheBachelor — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) February 28, 2017

Corinne made this season , they're lucky it's almost over #TheBachelor — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) February 28, 2017

Corinne swooping in with the heartfelt, powerful limo confession. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/6pA695ZH8h — Tori Whitley (@_toriwhitley) February 28, 2017

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

