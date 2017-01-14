Putting a little extra spring in his step. The Bachelor season 21 standout Corinne Olympios surprises Nick Viall with a bouncy house in the ABC dating series' Monday, January 16, episode, as seen in a new sneak peek.

"I have something up my sleeve to make him feel special today," Olympios tells the camera shortly before Viall discovers her shrieking with delight as she jumps around by herself in the bouncy house.



Viall explains to the camera, "I love how fun and playful Corinne is. It's a big reason why I'm spending a lot of time with Corinne because I think fun is a great foundation of any relationship."



The two time Bachelorette runner-up tells her, "You look right at home here. How many princes' castles have you been in in your life?"



They jump around together for a bit before ending up on top of each other on the bouncy-house floor. The two proceed to make out passionately, which does not go unnoticed by the rest of the ladies in the mansion.



"I saw Corinne just pounced on him like a piece of meat, and I'm like, 'What is happening here?'" Vanessa says in a testimonial.



Viall told Us Weekly at a press event on Tuesday, January 10, that he gave Corinne the group-date rose during the January 9 episode in order to test how the other ladies react to adversity. "Sometimes, a group-date rose can be used to validate someone," he told Us. "It can also be used to see how other people handle the situation."

Watch the clip above. The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

