The most dramatic postshow ever! Disney-ABC Television Group is launching a number of original episodic series on Snapchat, starting with an aftershow for long-running dating series The Bachelor, the company announced on Wednesday, December 21.

Watch Party: The Bachelor launches on Snapchat Discover on Tuesday, January 3, the day after Nick Viall's The Bachelor season 21 premiere. Watch Party will consist of 10 episodes and one Live Story, debuting every Tuesday morning and remaining available on Snapchat for 24 hours.



The aftershow will feature a rotating panel of panelists, including celebrities, comedians, superfans and Bachelor franchise alums. The press release teases, "Intercut with clips from each week’s episode, the Snapchat audience will watch along with the cast as they hang out, eat snacks, crack jokes and hilariously react to the crazy/wild/romantic story lines that are sure to unfold this season on The Bachelor.”



Mitch Haaseth/ABC

Disney-ABC plans to launch several additional Snapchat shows in the next few months.

This is certainly not the first time that fans of Bachelor Nation have gotten to enjoy analysis of all the drama. Chris Harrison hosted Bachelor Live earlier this year, which followed a number of episodes of Ben Higgins' Bachelor season 20. And fans of Bachelor in Paradise have been treated to After Paradise for the past two summers, which this year centered on commentary from cohosts Sean Lowe and Michelle Collins.



There will undoubtedly be plenty for fans to unpack in season 21, as a recently released trailer showed Viall flipping over a table and getting slapped.



The Bachelor returns to ABC Monday, January 2, at 8 p.m. ET. Watch Party: The Bachelor debuts on Snapchat Discover Tuesday, January 3.

