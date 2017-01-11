In just two episodes of The Bachelor, Corinne Olympios has made out with Nick Viall (several times) and placed his hands on her bare breasts during a group date. (“I don’t know if I’ve ever blushed so much,” he quipped.) Now, after rounding second base with the Waukesha, Wisconsin, native, 36, the 25-year-old model ups the X-rated ante, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. Before the rose cere­mony on the January 16 episode, the Miami native, wearing a lacy bra and trench coat, “sprays whipped cream on her breast,” says a source, “and tells him to lick it off.” Viall, continues the source, smirks and obliges, musing that she’s a “troublemaker.”

ABC/Rick Rowell

The Florida International University grad, an employee at her parents’ floor-coating company, Armor Garage, has changed her tune since 2014, when she wrote a profile for casting forum ModelMayhem.com vowing to “do whatever it takes to fulfill my dreams and goals” — except nudity.

Still, Olympios — who worked on music videos for Pitbull and DJ Khaled and taped an unaired TV pilot for a show called Unorthodox Approach — was never a wallflower. “She has always been out of control,” says a source who knew her as a teen. “Growing up, she had several boyfriends at once.”

As a fixture at Miami club Liv in recent years, says an acquaintance, “she was in VIP, looking cute in small skirts. She would bounce from table to table, flirting with guys.” She had a type, adds the source: “I’ve seen her talking to Diplo and Michael Phelps!”

ABC/Rick Rowell

Courtney Robertson, who famously went topless during a group date during Ben Flajnik's season of The Bachelor in 2012, applauds Olympios' bold approach. She tells Us, “I gotta hand it to a girl who knows what she wants!”

For more on Olympios and other Bachelor contestants, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now!

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!