Not all of this show's scoring takes place in the fantasy suites. Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay is currently filming her season of the ABC dating series, and Us Weekly has details of her recent group date, where she and the guys got sweaty and were joined by a certain star athlete.



A source tells Us that Lindsay and 10 of her lucky men, plus host Chris Harrison, headed to a Southern California high school on Monday, March 20, to play a basketball game with NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in front of a cheering crowd. (Abdul-Jabbar's presence might come as a bit of a surprise to some fans, given that the Los Angeles Lakers legend wrote a scathing essay for The Hollywood Reporter in January that criticized The Bachelor.)

According to the insider, Lindsay had a great time, although she seemed to be a bit shy at times around her chosen men. The source adds that Lindsay, Abdul-Jabbar, Harrison and the guys were all quite friendly with the fans who attended the event, and some members of the crowd even got to play basketball as well.

Bachelor franchise creator Mike Fleiss tweeted pics that day, including one of Lindsay, 31, standing in front of a private jet. Another photo showed a basketball that Abdul-Jabbar autographed for Fleiss. (Reality Steve previously reported that the basketball star took part in the episode.)

The season 13 Bachelorette began filming with her guys on Thursday, March 16, and the first rose ceremony was that night. Us exclusively revealed that some of Lindsay's Bachelor season 21 costars, including Corinne Olympios and Raven Gates, stopped by the mansion on March 14.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC Monday, May 22, at 9 p.m. ET.

