Robby Hayes and Chase McNary are real-life roommates and best friends after meeting while competing for JoJo Fletcher's affections on The Bachelorette season 12. (Hayes was the runner-up; McNary came in third.)



The two guys shared exclusively with Us Weekly the text messages that they sent to each other while watching The Bachelor's Monday, January 30, episode, including their thoughts on Nick Viall's two-on-one date with Corinne and Taylor. Check out the texts below, written during their Bachelor watch party in Atlanta to benefit HelpingMamas.org.



Robby Hayes: Are you ready for this episode, bro?



Chase McNary: What episode? Oh, Nick? The Bachelorette?

RH: Haha. It stars off with Corinne. #GoFigure

CM: #would

CM: Wait, isn't she the villain or something?

CM: Pretty sure Nick and Chris [Harrison] are in the same bowling league.

RH: Who "scores" more, you think?

CM: Corinne got a rose. Saw that coming!

RH: Right before Taylor. … This will be interesting.

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage (2)

CM: Couple group dates in for some of these girls. Think they're ready to say "I love you"? Or is that too soon?

RH: Depends. What week are we on?

CM: All these girls have already seen three seasons of this curly hair, sooooo …

RH: Lolol valid point.

RH: Maybe Nick will be the first to "I love you" this season. He's been down this road far too many times. #PlotTwist



CM: I bet he does … but he'll be talking to his beard trimmer.

RH: Haha.

Mitch Haaseth/ABC

CM: Who's the girl with the septum ring? [Ed. note: It's Jaimi.]



RH: Chase, serious question: Do you believe in ghosts?

RH: Raven with the L-word! Week 5 … rings a bell.



CM: Septum-ring girl is gone Day 1 for me.

RH: Lolol. Corinne got the [two-on-one] rose. No dragon slayer this season like [Bachelorette season 12's] Alex [Woytkiw, who got the two-on-one rose over Chad Johnson].

CM: Truth be told, I don't think Corinne is a dragon. She's just [paraphrasing Point Break] "young and dumb and …."

For more from Hayes and McNary, stay tuned for their upcoming weekly livestream show, which Hayes says will be directly interactive and cover various topics that their female fans will want the men in their lives to know. (It will be filmed at Hayes and McNary's apartment, which they've nicknamed the Bachelor Bungalow.)



The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

