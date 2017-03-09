Perhaps it's time to throw the rice — and maybe heat up some cheese pasta, too. The Bachelor season 21 villain Corinne Olympios says in Us Weekly's current issue that she does not have a fiancé, despite sources having told Us that she is engaged to a Miami guy who she had dated off and on prior to going on the show. Now, one of her former flings is weighing in and claims that Olympios is indeed engaged and that she is trying to keep the relationship under wraps.



Keith Berman, who wrote a blog post in January about having hooked up two years ago with Olympios after meeting her through mutual friends, spoke to Us Weekly exclusively and claims that he saw the 24-year-old Miami-based business owner last month in Los Angeles, where she allegedly opened up to him about her secret love life. (Click here to read his latest post about Olympios.)

"She literally pressed upon the fact to me that they were still together," Berman tells Us about Olympios and her longtime on-off boyfriend. "She said to me, 'We're still together. I don't want anyone to know — you have to keep this a secret for me.' And I said, 'OK, I'll do whatever you want.' That was what she had told me in person."

Rick Rowell/ABC

Berman tells Us that he believes Olympios wanted to keep her alleged relationship a secret because "she didn't want people to think she was on the show for the wrong reasons." He adds, "I thought she was on the show for the right reasons, but I guess I was wrong."

On Thursday, March 9, Berman claimed on his blog that after word got out that he and Olympios had hooked up, Olympios' alleged boyfriend called him to yell at him. Berman wrote, "He figured out [that Olympios and I hung out] two years ago and [more recently than that]; and they’ve apparently been dating/together for 3 years so you do the math, he thought she cheated on him. Or at least that’s what I thought he was mad about when he was yelling at me on the phone! (Mind you they weren’t supposed to be in contact)"

Courtesy Keith Berman

Berman added about Olympios in his post, "Your bachelor stint was a complete sham and now the whole town knows it! You HAD A FIANCÉ THE ENTIRE SHOW! You FAKED THE WHOLE THING! I’ll spare the internet the details because there’s no need for another kid to get dragged through the mud and bothered by the press as well but trust me I know exactly who her 'Mystery man/ real ex boyfriend/fiancé' is!"

In this week's issue of Us, Olympios discusses her current relationship status. "I'm not engaged," she says. As to why that rumor might be going around, she adds, "I don't know. I'm hearing so many different things. It’s just that people love to talk, I guess." She also says that she is not currently dating and could be open to appearing on Bachelor in Paradise.

Jeff Daly/ABC

Bachelor Nick Viall sent Olympios packing on the Monday, February 27, episode following her hometown date, putting her in fourth place. (Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates are the two final ladies remaining ahead of the pivotal finale on Monday, March 13; third-place finisher Rachel Lindsay will be the season 13 Bachelorette.) For secrets about Viall's finale proposal, pick up the new issue of Us, on stands now.

ABC declined to comment on Berman's claims.

