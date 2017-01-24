After watching the Monday, January 23, episode of The Bachelor, we know three things to be true: Michael Jordan took naps, Abraham Lincoln took naps, and Corinne Olympios gets Bachelor Nation really fired up on Twitter.



Episode four picked up back at the pool party, where the women weren’t exactly jumping for joy over Olympios’ sexy stunts in the bouncy house. While Vanessa Grimaldi, 29, made her case against Olympios to Nick Viall (“I give a s--t enough to give you back the rose,” she threatened), others went straight to Olympios.

“We think it’s you being entitled,” Sarah Vendal, 26, said of Olympios’ strategy to straddle the Bachelor at a pool party and then nap for the rest of the day.

“I’m not privileged in any way shape or form,” replied the 24-year-old with a live-in nanny.

Despite the ladies’ best efforts to send Olympios bouncing right out of the Bachelor Mansion, Viall, 36, gave her a rose, and she and the remaining women jetted off to Viall’s hometown in wild, wonderful Waukesha, Wisconsin!

Viall’s first one-on-one in Waukesha (say that three times fast) with Danielle Lombard, 27, was all fun and games until they randomly ran into one of his exes. No, not Andi Dorfman, or Kaitlyn Bristowe, or Jen Saviano… but Amber, a woman he dated for “three or four months” not on a television show.

The romance just kept coming when Viall took the remaining women on a group date to a dairy farm. They milked cows and cleaned up poop while wearing a suspicious amount of white. Well, everyone except Olympios, who pouted on a hay bale somewhere, in disbelief that there are tasks that exist that she wouldn’t even make her nanny complete for her.

Considering the group date literally involved shoveling poop, it’s pretty impressive that the crappiest moments came afterwards. Things came to a head when Taylor Nolan, 23, confronted Olympios about her attitude and her excessive napping habit, which Olympios finds hard to believe considering world class heroes like Michael Jordan and Abraham Lincoln took naps (#AlternativeFacts). By the “To be continued…” card, Olympios was ready to “literally punch [Nolan] in the face,” and we were inundated with hilarious reaction tweets from Bachelor Nation.



Read on for the funniest from Tanner Tolbert, Melissa Rycroft, Ben Higgins and more!

As much as she drives me crazy, you have to almost like a girl whose two favorite things are cheese and naps. #TheBachelor — Princess Problems (@PrincessProbz) January 24, 2017

If I hear, "I own a multi-million dollar company" one more time, I might stab my eye out with a knife...#TheBachelor — Melissa Rycroft (@MelissaRycroft) January 24, 2017

Other hour-long reality shows I would gladly sit through: Nick's Family Just Cries Together on TLC #TheBachelor — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) January 24, 2017

The crazy part about this happenstance is that his ex was already wearing a microphone. #TheBachelor — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) January 24, 2017

What? You don't run into your exes in coffee shops all the time? ... that's weird... #TheBachelor — Bachelor Interns (@BachelorInterns) January 24, 2017

And the Emmy goes to...the ex girlfriend who was conveniently at a store as Nick walked past...with a mic on...camera ready... #TheBachelor — Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) January 24, 2017

Hey nick, maybe stop bringing up exes on your date. With a girl. Potential wife. Idk just a tip — Jorge the bartender (@Jorgebartenderr) January 24, 2017

MJ, are you napping again!? Wake up, we have a group date! #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/DgLjpB62G0 — Michael G. (@MichaelGarofola) January 24, 2017

What do these three people have in common? Yep you guessed it. They all took naps. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/5vo1vsh4jA — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) January 24, 2017

My old pregnant self would have kicked some a$$ to get that pickle #FianceOrPickle #thebachelor #corrine — Ali Fedotowsky (@AliFedotowsky) January 24, 2017

#TheBachelor secret. There are about 100 packs of breath mint strips used during for the filming of the show. — Benjamin Higgins (@benhiggi) January 24, 2017

I will have chicken taco, sushi, poop filled dreams tonight. Thanks #TheBachelor — CatherineGiudiciLowe (@clmgiudici) January 24, 2017

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.



