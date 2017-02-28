Hopefully Raquel was there to comfort her! Bachelor contestant Corinne Olympios told Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan on Tuesday, February 28, that she was “blindsided” when Nick Viall sent her home just days after he met her family (and nanny!) and asked her dad for permission to get down on one knee. Watch the interview in the video above.



“I definitely was surprised when I got sent home,” she reflected of her tearful exit. "We had just had such an amazing hometown date and things went really well with my family. I just thought we had a lot of fun. We talked about a lot of emotional things. [I was] just super blindsided by going home."

On Monday’s episode, viewers saw the 24-year-old Miami native vow that she will “never kiss up to a man ever again” during her dramatic limo exit. That said, the bubbly blonde is happy she told Nick she loved him. “I really don’t have any regrets,” she said of her reality TV experience. “I was fully myself, and I would have been really upset if I didn’t tell him how I felt. I would have regretted that, so I’m glad I said what I said.”

Although many fans ended up liking Olympios by the end of the season, she doesn’t think it was “fair” that she was portrayed as the villain. “A villain, to me, does things viciously to other people. I never did anything vicious to anybody,” she said. “I was just doing me.” Although she admittedly has a “big personality,” she also revealed that she and Viall had deep conversations that weren’t aired on TV. “It wasn’t all so sexy and flirty all the time,” she added.

The business owner also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night to discuss her shocking elimination. (Watch it in the clip above!) “Watching it back was really hard for me today,” she said. “I was kind of shocked when I got sent home. I wasn’t ready for it.”

She played coy when asked if she will be appearing on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise. "I wasn’t even invited yet. I don’t even know if I would want to go,” she said. “It’s too early to tell. I really don’t know. I have mixed feelings about it.”

One major problem with a potential Paradise cameo: She doesn’t want any more roses. “If anyone ever tries to give me a red rose again, I think I might punch them in the face,” she joked.

