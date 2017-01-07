Blame it on the booze? The Bachelor season 21 breakout Liz gives more details about her previous one-night stand with star Nick Viall in a new preview clip from the ABC dating series' Monday, January 9, episode. Check it out above!



The sneak peek features Liz, 29, feeling the burden of staying mum about having slept with Viall at Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert's January 2016 wedding. The Las Vegas-based doula surprised the two-time Bachelorette runner-up by appearing on his season premiere to compete for his affections despite having refused to give him her phone number after their fling.



"I've been carrying around a secret — I met Nick at Jade and Tanner's wedding, and we had sex," Liz tells the camera. "But it's just kind of weighing on me just because you want to be able to talk those things out."



ABC/Mitch Haaseth

The footage then shows her chatting with costar Christen by the pool, where Liz opens up about the steamy rendezvous. After admitting to Christen that she slept with Viall, Liz adds, "Like, I felt very comfortable with him, you know? I was also wasted."

But it appears that the 25-year-old wedding videographer from Tulsa, Oklahoma, who happens to be a virgin, may not be the best person for Liz to turn to for support. "Player say what?" a stunned Christen exclaims to the camera. "She sure laid it all out there — it's probably nothing I want to put on the family-friendly Monday night channel, but she laid it all out there."



Roper told Us Weekly exclusively after the premiere aired that Liz had in fact tried to get a hold of Viall following their night of passion, but that the pair wasn't able to connect.



Watch the clip above. The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

