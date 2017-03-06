Taking some downtime. Taylor Nolan stirred the pot on season 21 of The Bachelor, but the drama didn’t stop there. Since parting ways with Nick Viall on the show, Nolan has stepped away from her mental-health practice, and she opens up exclusively to Us Weekly about her current path.



During her run on the ABC dating series, Nolan, 23, butted heads with Corinne Olympios and said she lacked "emotional intelligence," leading Olympios, 24, to question whether Nolan was qualified to work as a mental-health counselor. The pair's tension culminated in Viall, 36, sending Nolan home during her two-on-one date with Olympios in New Orleans.

Nolan tells Us that since leaving the show, she has put her counseling career on hold for the time being, due in part to the scrutiny she continues to face from her TV stint. "Right now, I’m dealing with a lot emotionally and logistically, with balancing a lot of opportunities coming up," she says.

"So for me the timing isn’t really great right now to be seeing clients, but it also is very tricky to navigate having a private practice and being someone who was just publicly out on television," Nolan continues. "You know, I’ve gotten a lot of requests for clients who want to start seeing me, but unfortunately I’m not able to do that currently."

The Johns Hopkins University graduate, who hopes to resume her practice eventually, says that it's "close-minded" for anyone to refuse to seek counseling from someone who was on a dating show: "Going on reality TV is just another experience of life, and it’s an opportunity to have a peek into a different world and to explore that and be curious about it, and I think that’s a positive thing."

She adds, "I think also taking every opportunity and experience as an opportunity to learn is really important, and that’s kind of what I did here. It was definitely an experience of pushing myself [to be vulnerable], and that’s a problem that we all struggle with at some point or another in our lives, so if anything, I think this experience going forward would make me a stronger counselor."

One of the season's key moments was Nolan telling Olympios that she lacks "emotional intelligence," and Nolan tells Us why she offered that critique. "She was very much doing her own thing and only focusing on herself, which is a good thing to do in that experience, but you also can’t ignore the fact that there are a bunch of other girls who you’re living with and who you’re sharing the experience with," she says. "In the level of awareness and being able to be able to pick up on other people’s emotional states and perspectives, I think [her actions] showed her maturity and emotional intelligence."

