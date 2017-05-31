An up-close look at Billy Cosby’s rise and fall. Investigation Discovery and American Media Inc. are premiering a one-hour special, Bill Cosby: An American Scandal, that delves into the disgraced actor’s Hollywood glory days, his sexual assault allegations and his downfall. Watch a sneak peek in the video above.

The TV special will feature an interview with Shawn Brown, one of more than 50 women who have accused the 79-year-old star of drugging and sexual assaulting them over the last four decades. “I just remember waking up feeling like there were things done to me,” Brown tearfully says in the clip.

Others interviewed for the documentary include Cosby biographer Ronald L. Smith; attorney Gloria Allred who is representing 33 accusers; and National Enquirer editor-in-chief Dylan Howard. The special explores how Cosby went “from being America’s dad to being a pathological monster,” the clip explains.

The special debuts on June 5, the same day that Cosby’s highly publicized trial begins. The jury was selected on May 24 to vote on three charges of aggravated indecent assault of Andrea Constant, a former Temple University employee, that allegedly occurred at Cosby’s Philadelphia-area home in 2004. Although the actor has been accused of many similar incidents, the statute of limitations has expired in many states.

Bill Cosby: An American Scandal premieres on Investigation Discovery Monday, June 5, at 9 p.m. ET.

