What a gentleman! Blake Shelton proved he was the perfect boyfriend by saving one of Gwen Stefani's contestants from elimination during the Tuesday, April 4, episode of NBC's The Voice.



Stefani's two performers, Aaliyah Rose and Brennley Brown, went head-to-head during the second knockout round. The No Doubt singer had originally stolen Brown from Shelton's team, and the 15-year-old delivered a "Grammy performance" on April 4, according to judge Adam Levine. Shelton said it hurt to watch the young singer give such an amazing performance for “somebody else’s team."

“Somebody else’s?” Stefani fired back. At that, Shelton seemed to realize he had some making up to do. He then deliberated over which of the two performers Stefani should save, knowing that it would be tough for his girlfriend to see either one of her “little babies” go home. “I hate to see her cry,” the country star told the crowd.

Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Brown won the round, but Shelton swooped in at the last minute and saved Rose, 15, which made the "Just a Girl" singer “so happy.” The power couple on The Voice just keep swapping contestants, and it’s honestly adorable.

Stefani, 47, also had a tough time picking which contestant she would send home from her man's team, and she ended up not voting in that round at all. “I don’t know, Blakey,” she said. Shelton, 40, seemed a little peeved that she didn’t vote, but he was also presumably stressed about who to send home.

“It’s hard for me, and all I do is sit here and drink,” Shelton quipped. Hey, at least he’s honest. During Tuesday’s knockout round, the other winners included TSoul from Team Blake and Anatalia Villaranda from Alicia Keys' group.

The Voice airs on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!