Blend a Next-Level Breakfast with a Healthy Green Smoothie Bowl

There’s a lot to love about smoothie bowls: They’re quick, customizable and total Instagram gold. What’s harder to embrace is the high sugar content — up to 36 grams in some of the most popular options! That’s why the team at celeb-favorite Juice Press (Amy Adams, Justin Bieber, Bradley Cooper and Zoë Kravitz frequent the East Coast chain) decided to whip up a green option that clocks in at just 210 calories and 14 grams of sugar (sans toppings).

“By replacing some of the fruit with a dark, leafy vegetable, the sugar content drops,” the recipe’s creator, Leah Landon, tells Us Weekly exclusively. Landon lobbied for the official menu addition after customers noticed her eating it at one of the shops.

Juice Press Green Smoothie Bowl

Serves 1





Ingredients

1 cup frozen greens (kale or spinach work well)

8 oz unsweetened almond milk

1/2 banana

2 pitted dates

3-4 ice cubes

1 tbsp pomegranate powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

Toppings (e.g., dried goji berries, unsweetened coconut chips, cashews, cacao nibs, fresh fruit)

Instructions

Add all ingredients except for toppings to a high-powered blender and mix on high until smooth.

Pour the smoothie into a soup bowl and spoon on your favorite toppings.







The greens also fortify the dish with important nutrients, including folate, iron, calcium and vitamins A and K. Smart toppings can also provide key health benefits: Dried goji berries and cacao nibs make for antioxidant-packed flourishes, while simply roasted (preferably unsalted) nuts will give you a protein boost. If you're watching sugar content, go easy on the fresh fruit or choose options such as blueberries or strawberries.

