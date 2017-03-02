Silver fox! Brad Pitt rocks a head full of gray hair like his BFF George Clooney in a new teaser trailer for his upcoming Netflix film War Machine. Watch the trailer in the clip above.

In the 45-second clip, which was released on Wednesday, March 1, Pitt, 53, doesn’t show his face until halfway through the trailer, likely shocking fans with his different look.

Not that the World War Z actor isn’t present throughout the length of the clip. “Our hope is you’re the man who will get the job done,” one official-looking man tells Pitt, who plays Gen. Stanley A. McChrystal, at the beginning of the trailer.

“You’re the leader of U.S. forces in Afghanistan and you have spoken to the president once in 70 days,” journalist Lydia Cunningham (Georgina Rylance) points out. Even Tilda Swinton gets a jab at Pitt’s character. “That, general, you must know, is a war you will never win.”

War Machine, which will be released on Netflix on May 26, chronicles a U.S. General’s rise and fall in what is considered an absurdist commentary on war in today’s society. In it, Pitt portrays a four-star general who rises in the ranks to command NATO forces in Afghanistan, only to find his power slowly eroded by a journalist’s expose.

The flick also stars Anthony Michael Hall, Sir Ben Kingsley, Topher Grace, Will Poulter, Meg Tilly and Lakeith Stanfield.

The trailer dropped the same day as Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Pitt still keeps in touch with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. According to a source, the Oscar-winner (his production company, Plan B, co-produced Best Picture winner Moonlight) has “been texting” Aniston, 48, amid his ugly split from Angelina Jolie.

“They started talking once he wished her happy birthday,” the insider tells Us, adding that the actor “has confided in Jen.”

“Brad told her he’s having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past,” the source added, noting that “Justin [Theroux] is OK with them being friends.”

