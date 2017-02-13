When things were Chaotic. Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s 2004 wedding day is reimagined in Lifetime’s upcoming biopic Britney Ever After — and Us Weekly has an exclusive first look. Watch the preview in the video above!



In the clip, Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears (played by actress Nicole Oliver), her father, Jamie Spears (Matthew Harrison), and little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears (Josie Bulbrook), walk into the Grammy winner's secret nuptials to Federline.



As the Britney Army is well aware, a then 22-year-old Spears billed her wedding to K-Fed, then 26, as an engagement party, which turned out to be an exchange of vows. In an attempt to keep her venue location under wraps, the “Toxic” singer surprised her loved ones at a private home in L.A.’s Studio City neighborhood after it leaked that she and the backup dancer planned to tie the knot at Santa Barbara’s luxurious Bacara Resort. The drama was documented on the former couple’s 2005 UPN reality show, Britney and Kevin: Chaotic.



“I don’t understand. What is happening?” a confused Lynne says in the sneak peek as she enters the house, to which Natasha Bassett’s Britney (clad in a gown reminiscent of the Monique Lhuillier number the pop star wore to walk down the aisle) exclaims, “Surprise! We’re getting married, mama!”



“Now? Today?” Lynne questions. “But the beautiful hotel in Santa Barbara.”

“It leaked,” Britney says. “Everyone we love is here right now. … I’m so glad you guys are here! Mama, he makes me so happy. I wanna spend the rest of my life with him and I don’t wanna wait one more minute! Family’s all that matters, and I want us all to be a family.”



Bassett, 24, previously opened up to Us about her admiration for the chart-topping diva, now 35 — who divorced Federline, now 38, in 2006 — after depicting both her ups and downs for the made-for-TV movie.



“The main thing I took away from playing Britney is that she really inspired me to be more honest and strong in the decisions I make in my life, because there’s a real fearlessness to her that I respect. She always puts her heart and soul into everything she does, and that’s something to be admired,” she told Us. “That’s something I’ve definitely taken away from the film and I’ve tried to incorporate into my own life.”



Watch the video above. Britney Ever After premieres on Lifetime Saturday, February 18, at 8 p.m. ET.

