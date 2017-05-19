Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages.com

Best set ever! Bryan Cranston told Us Weekly at the Cinema Society Screening of Wakefield in New York City on Thursday, May 18, that he and Jennifer Garner treated cast and crew to food trucks while filming Wakefield.

Cranston, 61, explained to WWD that Garner always has a “homemade pizza truck come out to the set so every crew member can individualize their pizza” and that he also wanted to get in on the kind gesture.

“You inform your other castmates because you don’t want to trample on each others’ idea,” the Breaking Bad alum told Us. “So it’s like, ‘I’m going to bring a coffee truck out Friday.’ ‘Oh, you are? I’m bringing a pizza truck!’ ‘Oh! When are you doing the pizza?’ ‘Oh, you’re doing it then?’ ‘I’ll do the coffee!’ So you just kind of time it out.”

Cranston, who covered the coffee and ice cream truck, added that Garner, 45, is as nice as she seems.

“She’s a lovely woman in every sense of the way,” he gushed of his costar in the drama, which hits theaters on May 19. “She’s a beautiful actor. Accesible and vulnerable and open to ideas. And available to you as another actor. And trusting. And that’s a great acting partner. And that’s as a person too, that’s a lovely person.”

