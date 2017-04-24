Agree to disagree. Caitlyn Jenner didn't know of Kris Jenner’s angry reaction to her new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, until her Good Morning America appearance on Monday, April 24.

The former Olympian, 67, was shown a clip of Sunday night's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where Kris, 61, says that she's "done" with Caitlyn over claims that she made about their relationship. Watch what she said in the video above.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

"Well, I didn't see it last night. Thanks for showing that! I missed it last night. Actually, I don't watch the show very often," Caitlyn told GMA’s Michael Strahan. "First of all, I think the book is extraordinarily honest and it is my perspective. And obviously when you do a book there are different opinions. I have a lot of friends — know the truth and know what I've been through and know the whole situation. Hey, it's a reality show. It is drama, but I'm just kind of sorry that she went down that road. But she's a good person and we have had 23 great years together and raised wonderful, phenomenal kids."

In the book, Caitlyn claims that the momager knew about her gender identity years before she transitioned from male to female in 2015. "Everything she says is all made up," Kris said on KUWTK. "Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a bitch and an a--hole?"

Despite the tension, Caitlyn told Diane Sawyer that the exes are "fine" with each other. "She's kind of moved on," she told Sawyer, 71, in their second sit-down, which aired on Friday. "I've moved on."

During her Sawyer chat, Caitlyn confirmed that she had gender reassignment surgery earlier this year. (In a previous KUWTK episode, she refused to talk about the topic with Kris.)

"When I did the first Diane Sawyer I had never even met anybody that was trans. Never. I couldn't out myself. I had to stay very stealthy," Caitlyn told Strahan, 45, on Monday. "And so over the past two years it has been a learning process. I have met some of the most wonderful people in this community who have been in such difficult times in their life, and they've overcome these things."

Caitlyn was just as open about her current relationship with her Kardashian and Jenner kids. "When you go through something like this you always hope for the best. It could have not been any better. My kids have been absolutely great. You're certainly closer to some than you are with the others," she told Strahan. "I've got 11 grandchildren now. They have children, have successful jobs, they travel all over the world, that's also the reason why I don't see them quite as much. Any parent feels the exact same way."

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, the Kardashians are "upset" about Jenner's memoir. "Cait's talking about the family but didn’t speak to them first, just like she did with the Vanity Fair interview," an insider told Us. "They’re tired of being caught off guard."

