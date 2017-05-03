Oops! Carole Radziwill almost ruins the surprise party for Ramona Singer in a sneak peek of Wednesday’s Real Housewives of New York City. Watch the exclusive Us Weekly clip in the video above!

While attempting to navigate the conversation away from the feud that is brewing between costars Bethenny Frankel and Singer, Radziwill lets it slip that Dorinda Medley is planning a surprise bash for Singer’s 60th birthday.

“I’m gonna have a birthday party … I just hope we can all kind of get along” Singer tells the former journalist while out shopping.

“I’m so glad you brought it up because I was nervous because I thought it was a surprise?” Radziwill nervously asks Singer unbeknownst to her that Singer was actually referring to the annual birthday lunch she throws.

“I’m having a surprise party now too?” Singer then questions Radziwill, who hilariously has to attempt to play it off.



The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.

