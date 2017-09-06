On set romance! Dancing With the Stars’ Carrie Ann Inaba is rooting for the pro dancers who have found love in the ballroom. She revealed her favorite real life DWTS couples in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“There are so many now!” the judge, 49, exclaimed to Us. “I love Maks [Chmerkovskiy] and Peta [Murgatroyd]. I love Sasha [Farber] and Emma [Slater].”

Both pairings have been featured on the ABC series for several seasons. Us broke the news in July that Chmerkovskiy, 37, and Murgatroyd, 31, who are parents of son Shai, 7 months, tied the knot at Huntington, New York’s Oheka Castle. Farber, 33, meanwhile, proposed to Slater, 28, during a live taping of the show in October 2016.

“Watching that proposal when Sasha got down on his knee with Emma was just such a great moment and they’re such great people,” Inaba added to Us. “I’m so happy for everyone on DWTS. Apparently, love is in the air!”

Farber and Slater are slated to appear on DWTS in the upcoming 25th season. The celebrity contestants and their pro partner will officially be announced on Wednesday, September 6.

As for if Sean Spicer will be on the list? “I have no idea. Honestly, and people don’t believe me, but we don’t know who the contestants are before anyone else,” Inaba told Us when asked about the past rumors that the White House press secretary may join the show. “I’m watching Good Morning America right along with the fans – I often live tweet during it. So I have no idea about Sean Spicer, but Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer would be hilarious. She’s so funny!” McCarthy, 47, of course, has impersonated Spicer, 45, on Saturday Night Live.

For more, read the rest of her Q&A below:

US: Who has been your favorite contestant?

CAI: This is so hard. I think the best dancer was Normani Kordei from Fifth Harmony. She was partnered with Val last season. My favorite contestant for a different reason was Evander Holifield. He was the first male athlete to be on our show. He’s such a masculine role model and the fact that he came on to a ballroom dance show set the precedent for all male athletes to come on our show. And as you know, athletes have done so well on our show.

US: What incident shocked you the most over the years?

CAI: I think there is a different incident each year that is shocking. That’s the exciting part about DWTS, you think you know who’s got the audience behind them, because they’ve gotten really good scores from the judges. Then we get these crazy, unexpected eliminations. Like last season, when Normani didn’t win, I think it shocked the world. It shocked the judges. We were like, ‘Woah.’

Last season we also lost Heather Morris, which was surprising. But the dynamic on DWTS is that everyone has to not only think you’re a great dancer, the judges have to think you’re a great dancer. But the people at home need to fall in love with you.

US: How long do you see yourself working on DWTS?

CAI: My goal in life is to be the Vanna White of DWTS. I want to be like Vanna. And then, my dream contestant is Manny Pacquio. But I have so many, I also love comedians on our show, too. I think they do really well. We’ve never had a golfer, I’d love to see a golfer.

Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, September 18, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.



