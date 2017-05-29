Channing Tatum has reunited with his Magic Mike director, Steven Soderbergh, for a hilarious heist film featuring a star-studded cast that includes Daniel Craig.

In the first trailer for Logan Lucky, which was released online on Sunday, May 28, Tatum plays a construction worker who gets fired and then plans the perfect robbery with his one-armed bartender brother (played by Adam Driver).

But in order to pull off the robbery at the legendary Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina (held each Memorial Day weekend), they need a little help from a criminal named Joe Bang (an American-accented Craig in a scene-stealing role).

The tattooed, peroxided Bang is an expert at blowing up bank vaults; the only problem is he is “in-car-cer-ated.” So the pair come up with another cunning plan to break him out of prison.

The film marks the end of Oceans 11 director Soderberg’s self-imposed retirement, and it has a similar feeling to the trio of hit heist films starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon, albeit with more of a blue-collar edge.

Watch the trailer above to see the trio as they work on the details of their elaborate heist, and keep an eye out for appearances by Riley Keough, Hilary Swank, Katie Holmes, Seth MacFarlane, Jack Quaid (son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid) and more.

Tatum made an appearance at the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, serving as grand marshall for the event, where he was given the honor of announcing the beginning of the race with the words, “Drivers, start your engines.”

Logan Lucky hits theaters on August 18.

