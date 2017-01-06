Ready to cast another spell on viewers! Over a decade after the series finale of Charmed, The CW has confirmed that a reboot for the show is in the works.

The new take on the witchy drama will be set in 1976, unlike the original series, which was set in the present day before signing off in May 2006 on The WB after eight seasons. There is no word on whether the that version's stars — Alyssa Milano (Phoebe Halliwell), Shannen Doherty (Prue Halliwell), Holly Marie Combs (Piper Halliwell) and Rose McGowan (Paige Matthews) — will be involved.



The CW has enlisted Jane the Virgin writers Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin to create the story and pen the pilot for the project, which will be connected to the original series in some capacity. Brad Silberling, who directed the 2009 film Land of the Lost, will direct the pilot.



Several Charmed stars reacted on Twitter to the news. "#Charmed fans! There are no fans like you. You're the best of the best," Milano wrote. And Combs tweeted tersely, "We wish them well." The original series centered on a trio of witch sisters using their powers for good.

Combs, who currently portrays Aria Montgomery’s mom, Ella, on Pretty Little Liars, told Us Weekly exclusively in April 2016 that she would be open to participating in an updated version of the show: “People keep talking about it. I know all the girls would like to do it.”



A number of previously canceled series have recently been revived, with Netflix offering new versions of such fan-favorite series as Gilmore Girls, Full House and Arrested Development.



