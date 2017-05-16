Detective Lindsay (Sophia Bush) finds herself in hot water in the Chicago P.D. season 4 finale, and Us Weekly has an exclusive sneak peek. Watch the video above!

In the clip, Lindsay defends herself to the review board over mishandling an arrest. The short version: She threatened a sexual predator with her loaded gun.

"I have spent my entire adult career training to sit across from liars and scum and get the truth out of them and I don't regret what I did here," she says through gritted teeth.

Lindsay's superiors, however, don't let her off the hook. "What you did is official misconduct," one fellow officer says. "You are looking at aggravated assault."

With that, Lindsay is forced to hand over her badge until further notice.

Chicago P.D.'s season 4 finale, "Fork in the Road," airs Tuesday, May 16, on NBC at 10 p.m. ET. The series, along with Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, will be returning in the fall.



