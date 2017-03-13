Will Nick Viall finally find his bride-to-be on The Bachelor? Chris Harrison isn't saying.

The host, 45, teased Viall's fate during a new interview with ABC, which aired on Monday, March 13, ahead of the season 21 finale. "He's narrowed it down to two incredible women, but the insecurity of Nick is that, 'Can I find happiness?' He might be left. He might be the first Bachelor in the history of this entire franchise to be left at the end," Harrison told Nick Watt. "And believe me when I tell you, he knows that."

The Minnesota native, 36, is no stranger to getting his heart broken on TV. He was the runner-up in both Andi Dorfman’s and Kaitlyn Bristowe’s consecutive Bachelorette seasons in 2014 and 2015, and also tried to find love in season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. Fans were shocked when he was named the season 21 Bachelor.

"Nick's a good guy, but I completely understand the opposite, of why people were thinking, 'Really? Nick? He's your Bachelor?'" Harrison told Watt. "And that's part of the reason of why we did it."

Viall took the gig very seriously following his multiple heartbreaks. He sent contestants home on the spot if he didn't feel a connection, and he promised himself that he wouldn't say "I love you" until he was 100 percent sure of his feelings. After weeks of tears, fights and roses, he's now set to propose (or maybe not!) to either Vanessa Grimaldi or Raven Gates.

"[I] was not surprised by Nick's decision. He's narrowed it down to two incredible women," Harrison said. "What I find fascinating about this show is the capacity for a person to love more than one person at a time."

Harrison described Gates as "apple pie," but admitted that he's "stunned" Grimaldi made it so far. The reason? She often second-guessed herself while solidifying her relationship with Viall.

"She's a brilliant woman," Harrison said, "and I think sometimes her brain just gets the best of her."

The Bachelor finale airs Monday, March 13, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.



