Start picking out gowns! Chrissy Metz reacted to her first-ever Emmy nomination in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, just hours after news broke on Thursday, July 13.



The 36-year-old, who plays Kate Pearson on This Is Us, received a nod for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. "I’m overwhelmed. I can’t handle it all, but it’s amazing!” she tells Us. "I can’t even describe it because it’s something I’ve never felt before, so to be honest, I’m still figuring it out. It’s wonderful."

The actress continues, "It’s so rewarding to be recognized by your peers, by people you’ve revered for so long. It’s like I’m a part of the cool kids club or something!”

The big reveal coincides with her first day back on set to film season two of the hit NBC drama. Metz can’t wait to congratulate Sterling K. Brown (Randall Pearson), Milo Ventimiglia (Jack Pearson) and Ron Cephas Jonas (William Hill) on their nominations, as well as the whole cast for the show’s Outstanding Drama Series nod.

"I texted Sterling and I hope to see Ron on set today,” she tells Us. "I’m pulling up to the set right now, so I can’t wait to see everyone and celebrate. They really are my family, and I can’t wait to congratulate everyone — Ron, Milo and the show as a whole. It’s such a gift.”

Metz reveals that although her boyfriend, Josh Stancil, works as a cameraman on This Is Us, she already promised her plus one to someone else. "I promised my mom that if I was nominated she would be my date,” she adds to Us. "I know she’s been secretly been choosing dresses. It’s pretty exciting to share this with my mom.”



The one-time Golden Globe nominee says that she’s worried her mom may fangirl over Shemar Moore, though. "If she saw him, she would probably breakdown!" she jokes of the Criminal Minds star. "My mom tries to play it cool, but when she met Milo and Sterling she freaked out. I’m going to have to keep my eyes on her!”

Nevertheless, she’s so excited to spend Emmys night with her amazing costars. “We are always laughing and have such a great time together and Emmy’s night will be so special,” she says. "I compare it to the Beatles — that we know that there is something special there, so we treat it as such.”

The 2017 Emmy Awards airs live on CBS on Sunday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

