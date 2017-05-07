Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are giving Peter Parker a run for his money. The couple recreated the iconic Spider-Man kiss on the Sunday, May 7, episode of Lip Sync Battle.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 31, shared a sneak peek of the awesome moment on Twitter on Sunday morning, quipping, "Yes, I do my own stunts." In the video, she is seen hanging upside down from the rafters, wearing the superhero's red and blue costume.

After host LL Cool J removes Teigen's mask, she says, "I just wanted to see if it's possible that I live out one of my biggest fantasies." Legend, 38, then appears from backstage and saunters over to his wife of three years. He grabs her face and plants a wet one on her lips as the audience goes wild. Dressed as Bruno Mars, guest Zendaya swings around a jacket and cheers for the couple.



The Cravings cookbook author and the "Surefire" singer, who share 12-month-old daughter Luna, never fail to set #RelationshipGoals. Last month, Legend praised Teigen for opening up about her secret battle with postpartum depression. "We're very happy in our relationship and very happy to be parents, but, like everybody, we're human and we have challenges," he told Time magazine. "No one should think that our lives are perfect."



Sunday night's special episode of Lip Sync Battle airs on MTV at 7:30 p.m. ET, ahead of the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.



