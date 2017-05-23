David Ross told reporters ahead of the season 24 Dancing With the Stars finale on Tuesday, May 23, that he feels like he’s “already won” the competition. In fact, his daughter, Landri, has even cleared a spot for the mirrorball rrophy in their home.

“Honestly, I feel like I've already won,” the former baseball pro said after Monday night's performance. “I’ve gotten a friend for life, I've got a fourth child that I'm putting on my tax returns,” he added of his pro partner, Lindsay Arnold.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Ross, who earned a perfect score Monday night ahead of the finale, also has the support of his daughter, who is convinced he’ll win big.

“She called me the other day, we were FaceTiming and she said, ‘Dad, just P.S., if you happen to win, it's going in my room,” Ross said.

But first, Ross has to beat fellow finalists NFL star Rashad Jennings and pro Emma Slater and Fifth Harmony member Normani Kordei and pro Val Chmerkovskiy.

The Dancing With the Stars season 24 finale airs Tuesday, May 23, at 8 p.m. ET. on ABC.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!