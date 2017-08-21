Every celebrity for themselves! Derek Hough joins Sherri Shepherd, Andy Richter and more in the Tuesday, August 22, episode of Hollywood Game Night — and Us Weekly has an exclusive first look!

In the clip above, the celebrities play “Get In My Pants.” The game requires the stars to sport oversized slacks featuring an assigned celebrity name. When host Jane Lynch asks a pop culture question, the contestant who is sporting the correct celebrity on their pants must catch the flying ball in their trousers.



Trae Patton/NBC

“He’s been Wyatt Earp and Eliot Ness.” (Kevin Costner)

Hough, 32, darts out and collects the ball in his pants.

“His movies grossed over a half a billion dollars in 2016”



Trae Patton/NBC

Watch the teaser above to find out the answer!

Tuesday’s episode will also feature Mel B and Darius Rucker. Each week in Hollywood Game Night, two contestants join a team of celebrity guests to compete in pop culture party games for a chance to win $25,000.

Catch Hollywood Game Night on NBC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

