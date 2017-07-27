Does she know who gets the final rose? Rachel Lindsay’s friend Astrid Loch just let a detail slip that may have revealed this season’s Bachelorette winner. (Warning: Stop reading now if you don’t want any hints.)

Loch, who appeared on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor alongside Lindsay, was speaking with Entertainment Tonight and discussed the 31-year-old attorney’s vacation plans with her fiancé after the finale airs.



“They are going to Dallas to have a party there,” Loch said of Lindsay’s hometown. "He gets to meet all of her friends and non-Bachelor people, too. And then they’re going to Miami after that to have an engagement party there, too.”

Fans soon realized that Bryan Abasolo happens to be from Miami, and viewers saw Lindsay visit him there on their hometown date. Her other finalists, Peter Kraus and Eric Bigger, are from Madison and Baltimore, respectively. Although Miami could just be a fun, sunny spot for an engagement party, she could have also divulged that they’re doing a separate celebration with Abasolo’s family.



Lindsay previously revealed to Us that she’s so happy with her future husband. “I am so excited I found The One. He’s so amazing!” she gushed to Us earlier this month. “We cannot wait to walk down the street hand in hand. I just want to be in public and do simple things like grab a cup of coffee together.”



She did say, however, that choosing between her final three was heart-wrenching. “I connected with each guy and that made this so hard,” she told Us. “Honestly, I wanted to quit and run away rather than proceed."

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

